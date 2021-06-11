Advisory Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,172 shares of company stock worth $74,860,905. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

