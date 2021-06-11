Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

