Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.96. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

