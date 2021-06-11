Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDS. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $26.18 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

