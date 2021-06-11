Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,027 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,294 shares of company stock worth $29,392,493 in the last ninety days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

NFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

