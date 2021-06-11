Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $57,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $195.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.89. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.