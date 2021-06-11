AdEx Network (ADX) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $95.70 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00834933 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087469 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,107,674 coins and its circulating supply is 121,965,198 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

