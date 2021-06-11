Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 13th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
