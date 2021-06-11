Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 13th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

