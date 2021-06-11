Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 74,651 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $597.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adagene during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Adagene during the first quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

