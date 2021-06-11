ACV Auctions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,132 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,067% compared to the typical volume of 97 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on ACVA. Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $72,199,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $38,071,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $32,909,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA opened at $24.10 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.