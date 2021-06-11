ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.75.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,200 in the last ninety days. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

