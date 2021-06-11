Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Down 5.2%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.62. 13,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,970,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $966.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

