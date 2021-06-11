ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,138 shares of company stock worth $2,645,836. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.