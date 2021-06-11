Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 230,843 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230,843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of M.D.C. worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $30,642,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDC opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

