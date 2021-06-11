Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 114,722 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Oshkosh by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $127.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.