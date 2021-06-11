Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 206.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.