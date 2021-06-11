Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 89,400 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NYSE:PDS opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.