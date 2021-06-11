Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,523 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

