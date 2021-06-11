Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $46.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.
Shares of ASO opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52.
In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 373,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
