Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $46.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 373,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.