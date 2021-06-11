Abyss (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0458 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $322,493.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00837727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00087451 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

