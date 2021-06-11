ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-3.500 EPS.

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

