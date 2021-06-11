ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ABM Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.
NYSE:ABM opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.42.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.
In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
