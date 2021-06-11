ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ABM Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.42.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

