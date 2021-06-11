Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Shares Down 24.3%

Shares of Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) were down 24.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29.

About Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.