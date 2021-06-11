AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.