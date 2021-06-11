Aaron Boynton Sells 2,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10.

NTNX opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

