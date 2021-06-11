A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after acquiring an additional 241,625 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 996,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 679,447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 415,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $97,724 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.91.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.