8,848 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,713,987 shares of company stock valued at $145,391,319 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

