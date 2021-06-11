$858.03 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $858.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $883.80 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $476.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230 in the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

