75,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000.

Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

