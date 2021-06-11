7,373 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CGC shares. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.