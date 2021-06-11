6,700 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. 5,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,418. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

