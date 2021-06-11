65,391 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $53.69. 10,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,212. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

