5,428 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

NBIX stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

