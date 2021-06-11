539 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW opened at $82.07 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.