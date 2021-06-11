5,200 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Sunnova Energy International accounts for approximately 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $27,628,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE NOVA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

