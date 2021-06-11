51,491 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $12,403,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 354,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $5,468,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.