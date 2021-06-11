$5.37 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.28 and the highest is $5.44. Pool reported earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.00. The stock had a trading volume of 182,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.27. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 1-year low of $244.91 and a 1-year high of $449.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

