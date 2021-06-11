$48.13 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $48.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.45 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $167.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.30 million to $175.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.53 million, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $248.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

