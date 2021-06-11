$465.72 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $465.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.10 million and the lowest is $406.16 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock valued at $169,946,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 295,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. 2,203,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,553. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.