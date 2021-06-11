4,118 Shares in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVRO. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $9.63 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $402.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

