$395.15 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post $395.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $405.80 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,466. The firm has a market cap of $575.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

