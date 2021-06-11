3,116 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $92,138,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,234,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $15,613,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $7,615,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,508,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.90 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

