$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. Fluor posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fluor.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 1,406,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.