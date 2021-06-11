$272.88 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report sales of $272.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.54 million and the highest is $283.70 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $247.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $996,800. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

