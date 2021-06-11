24,305 Shares in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of HighCape Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HighCape Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CAPA stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA).

Receive News & Ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.