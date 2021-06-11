221 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $176.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.