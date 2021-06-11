200,000 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

