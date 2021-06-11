$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.31 on Friday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $36,324,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 1,140.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

