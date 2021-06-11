$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

DK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 685,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $12,289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

