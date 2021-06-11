17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 3,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,529,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $831.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,482,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,170,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,810,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,149,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,857,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

